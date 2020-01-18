Manoj Shashidhar appointed as Joint Director of CBI

Senior IPS officer of Gujarat cadre Manoj Shashidhar was appointed as Joint Director on Friday in the country’s premier investigating agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Mr. Shashidhar, a 1994-batch IPS officer has been appointed for a period of five years, according to a notification issued by the Personnel Ministry. His name was cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and having Home Minister Amit Shah as a member.
He is currently serving in his cadre State of Gujarat as additional DG, State Intelligence Bureau (IB).
Mr. Shashidhar held important assignments, including as Police Commissioner of Vadodara, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad Crime Branch, Joint Commissioner of Police in Ahmedabad and Superintendent of Police (SP) in five districts in the State.
