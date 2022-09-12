Manoj Baadkar is new Commander of the Indian Coast Guard’s Western Region

The Coast Guard’s Western Region includes the States of Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, the Lakshadweep Islands, and Karnataka

Staff Reporter Mumbai
September 12, 2022 20:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

DIG M.V. Baadkar takes over charge as Commander of the Indian Coast Guard Western Region. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Inspector General Manoj Vasant Baadkar took charge as the Commander of the Indian Coast Guard Western Region on September 12.

The Indian Coast Guard Western Region includes the States of Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, the Lakshadweep Islands, and Karnataka.

Before being promoted as Inspector General in 2018, and appointed Chairman of the Coast Guard Services Board in Delhi, Mr. Baadkar was the head of the Indian Coast Guard for Karnataka from 2006 to 2008, and for Goa from 2013 to 2018. In his 36 years, he has commanded several Coast Guard ships and stations.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He is an alumnus of the Government Arts and Science College, Karwar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app