Manoj Baadkar is new Commander of the Indian Coast Guard’s Western Region

DIG M.V. Baadkar takes over charge as Commander of the Indian Coast Guard Western Region. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Inspector General Manoj Vasant Baadkar took charge as the Commander of the Indian Coast Guard Western Region on September 12.

The Indian Coast Guard Western Region includes the States of Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, the Lakshadweep Islands, and Karnataka.

Before being promoted as Inspector General in 2018, and appointed Chairman of the Coast Guard Services Board in Delhi, Mr. Baadkar was the head of the Indian Coast Guard for Karnataka from 2006 to 2008, and for Goa from 2013 to 2018. In his 36 years, he has commanded several Coast Guard ships and stations.

He is an alumnus of the Government Arts and Science College, Karwar.