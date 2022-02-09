Manoj Ahuja to take over as Agriculture Secretary

Nod for appointment of Sanjay Malhotra as new Secretary, Department of Financial Services

Manoj Ahuja, currently Chairman of the Central Board of Secondary Education, will take over as Agriculture Secretary when the incumbent Sanjay Agarwal retires at the end of March, according to a decision by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Tuesday. For now, he has been appointed an Officer on Special Duty at the Agriculture Ministry.

The ACC also approved the appointment of REC chairman Sanjay Malhotra as the new Secretary, Department of Financial Services. Health Ministry Additional Secretary Arti Ahuja has been appointed the new Secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals.

Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Special Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat, has been appointed Secretary (Coordination) at the Secretariat itself. Commerce Special Secretary S. Kishore has been appointed Chairman of the Staff Selection Commission, while Central Vigilance Commission Additional Secretary P. Daniel has been posted as Secretary to the Commission.