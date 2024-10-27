'Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi spreads awareness about digital arrest scam; asks to celebrate 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, Birsa Munda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (October 27, 2024) spoke about the cybercrime of “digital arrests”, noting that it has hit all sections of society and urging people to adopt the mantra of “stop, think and take action” when faced with such a scam.

In his ‘Mann ki Baat’ broadcast, PM Modi said probe agencies are working with states to deal with the issue but added that awareness is essential in protecting oneself from this crime.

The Prime Minister played a representative video to show how such criminals pose as probe agency officials to prey on people’s fear after gathering detailed information about their potential victims.

He said, “Beware of Digital Arrest frauds. No investigative agency will ever contact you by phone or video call for such an investigation.” Mr. Modi asked people to dial 1930 to connect with the national cyber helpline or connect with its portal and also inform police about such a crime.

They should record such conversations and also take screenshots, he said touching on the crime which has been frequently reported.

Mr. Modi also announced that his government will celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of the country’s first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and freedom fighter Birsa Munda, and urged the countrymen to become a part of the campaign.

Mr. Modi, while speaking during the 115th episode of his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat, said, “The government has decided to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of these great personalities at the national level. I would urge all of you to become a part of this campaign.”

PM Modi further said that both Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Birsa Munda were great men who had different challenges but their vision was the same.

“India has faced some challenges in every era. Today in Mann Ki Baat, I will discuss two such great heroes who had courage and foresight. The country has decided to celebrate their 150th birth anniversary. Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary year will begin on October 31. After this, Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s 150th birth anniversary year will begin on November 15. Both these great men had different challenges but their vision was the same, ‘Unity of the country’,” PM Modi said.

He further recalled his visit to Ulihatu village in Jharkhand, the birthplace of Birsa Munda, on his birth anniversary last year.

“If you ask me what the most memorable moments of my life have been, I remember many incidents, but there is one moment that is very special. That moment was when, on the 15th of November last year, I had gone to Ulihatu village in Jharkhand, the birthplace of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, on his birth anniversary,” he added.

In his broadcast, the Prime Minister also lauded the increasing impact Indian talents have been making in the world of animation.

He said a wave of creative energy is sweeping India. ‘Made in India’ and ‘Made by India’ is shining brightly in the world of animation, he added.

The Prime Minister said Indian animation characters like Chhota Bheem, Krishna and Motu Patlu have become widely popular. Indian content and creativity are being liked across the globe, he added.

“India is on way to creating revolution in animation, and Indian games are also getting popular,” Mr. Modi said.

The effort for an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ is also making strides in every sector, he said, noting that the country is exporting its defence products to over 85 countries now.