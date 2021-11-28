Mann Ki Baat | PM Modi hails India’s start-up culture

28 November 2021 11:52 IST

In his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann ki Baat’ PM Modi also interacted with beneficiaries of the Ayushmaan Bharat scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 28 said India is flying high in the world of unicorns, start-ups which are valued at over $1 billion. "Till 2015, there used to be only 9-10 unicorns in the country. But a big change has come this year," he said, adding that "over the last ten months, a unicorn has been created every ten days."

In his monthly radio broadcast, ‘Mann ki Baat’, PM Modi said "Our youth have achieved such a success in the midst of the pandemic. Now there more than 70 such start-ups which have over one billion in valuation."

'Nation of job creators'

PM Modi said that youth are creating start-ups which help to solve global problems. PM interacted with Mayur Patil, a young entrepreneur working on the problem of pollution. He developed air filter technology to increase the mileage of vehicles even while reducing emissions, and installed it in ten buses of the regional transport corporation in 2017-18. Fuel efficiency was increased 10% and emissions were reduced by 40%. The patent was granted this year. He and three friends participated in Niti Aayog's Atal New India Challenge and recieved a 90 lakh grant which enabled them to start a factory to mass produce these air filters.

“A few years ago, if someone used to want to start a business, elders in the family would advise him to find a job which would provide salary and security without hassles. But today, they will excitedly support him. This is a turning point in India's growth story, that we will be a nation of job creators, not just job seekers,” PM Modi said.

Tribute to Ambedkar

“December 6 is the death anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar, a day from which we take inspiration. He devoted his entire life to discharge his duties to the country and to society. We, his countrymen, should not forget that the basic spirit of the Constitution expects all of us to discharge our own duties. So let us take a pledge during Amrit Mahotsav to try to fulfil our duties with full devotion. This will be our tribute to Babasaheb,” said PM Modi.

He hailed efforts of villagers of Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh to rejuvenate the Noon river as it has now useful to the farmers of the region.

Mr. Modi also praised the residents of Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu who planted palmyra plants which can withstand cyclones and prevent soil erosion, in order to prevent the submersion of coastal islands. "Nature presents a danger to us only when we disturb or desecrate it," PM Modi said.

Ayushmaan Bharat scheme

PM Modi also interacted with beneficiaries of the Ayushmaan Bharat scheme. Rajesh Kumar Prajapati had suffered from a heart condition and been able to avail expensive surgery under the scheme. Sukh Devi from Mathura, a 40-year old who had knee problems from the age of 16, had been consulting quacks who only precsribed painkillers while her knee continued to get worse. She was also able to get necessary treatment because of Ayushmaan Bharat.

"Never forget that Coronavirus is not gone yet. It is the responsibility of us all to continue to take necessary precautions," the Prime Minister noted.