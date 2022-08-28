Mann Ki Baat | PM Modi asks people to join campaign to fight malnutrition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people to join the campaign to fight malnutrition in the coming month

PTI New Delhi
August 28, 2022 12:01 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 28 urged people to make efforts to remove malnutrition while stressing that social awareness was a crucial aspect of this fight.

In his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast, Mr. Modi said the ‘Amrit Dhara’ of ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ marking 75 years of India’s independence was flowing in all corners of the country in this month.

“On the special occasion of Amrit Mahotsav and Independence Day, we have seen the collective might of the country,” he said.

Mr. Modi urged the people to join the campaign to fight malnutrition in the coming month. “Besides festivals, September is also dedicated to a big campaign related to nutrition. We celebrate ‘Poshan maah’ or nutrition month between September 1 and 30,” Mr. Modi said.

Many creative and diverse efforts are being made against malnutrition, he noted. “Better use of technology and public participation have also become an important part of ‘Poshan Abhiyan’. The ‘Jal Jeevan’ mission is going to have a big impact in making India malnutrition-free,” he said.

Efforts associated with social awareness play an important role in dealing with the challenges of malnutrition, Mr. Modi said and urged people to make efforts to remove malnutrition.

The Prime Minister also urged people to watch the ‘Swaraj’ serial, which highlights contributions of freedom fighters, on Doordarshan.  “It is a great initiative to acquaint the younger generation of the country with the efforts of unsung heroes who took part in the freedom movement,” he said.

