Remember soldiers guarding our borders, light a lamp: Modi in Mann ki Baat

Narendra Modi  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 25 urged people to light a “diya” (lamp) while they celebrate festivals, to honour security forces guarding its borders.

In his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio broadcast, Mr. Modi wished people on Dussehra and said that with many festivals coming up, they need to show patience and follow health guidelines during the celebration of these auspicious occasions owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister also asked people to keep the “vocal for local” resolve in their mind and give priority to local products while shopping for festivals.

The world is taking note of India’s products, he said, citing the example of rising popularity of Khadi.

Mr. Modi hailed the contribution of soldiers and their service to the nation.

“We have to remember our soldiers, who are standing guard at the borders even in times of festivals. We must celebrate festivals while remembering them. We also have to light a diya in our homes to honour these brave sons and daughters of mother India,” he said.

He paid tributes to India’s first Home Minister Sardar Patel, whose birth anniversary falls on October 31, and asked people to work for the country’s unity through their words and deeds.

Mr. Modi also remembered former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, whose death anniversary is on October 31.

