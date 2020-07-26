Mann Ki Baat | Narendra Modi pays tribute to Kargil martyrs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation.

New Delhi

26 July 2020 11:43 IST

"Our rural areas have shown the way during the corona crisis," the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the martyrs of the Kargil war on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Sunday's Mann Ki Baat Programme.

"Today is July 26th and it is a very special day - Kargil Vijay Diwas. 21 years ago our brave soldiers raised the flag of victory in Kargil," the Prime Minister said.

"Nobody can forget the way the Kargil war got underway, when Pakistan, to distract attention from its own domestic issues, provoked a war."

"This happened at a time when India was trying to work for peace between the two countries. But the Indian army combated all this and we got a victory as the world watched in wonder," Mr. Modi said.

"I too had, at that time, the good fortune of visiting Kargil. I pay homage not only to our martyrs, but also the brave mothers who gave birth to these brave sons," he said.

Mr. Modi said the information of all gallantry award winners of the country is collated and can be accessed at www.galantryawards.gov.in

Reflecting on the words of former Prime Minister and BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Mr. Modi said: "What Atalji said from the ramparts of the Red Fort is still memorable today. He spoke of Mahatma Gandhi's talisman of thinking about your actions and how it will affect the life of the most opressed."

Atalji added another bit to this talisman: "Before any action think whether it would add to the honour and respect of those who laid down their lives for the country," he said.

The Prime Minister asked the citizens to be more mindful of the honour of the soldiers posted in the border areas.

"Friends, all we say is that a war-like situation affects the morale of those posted at the borders. We must never forget this and be mindful that whatever we do and say should only add to the honour of our soldiers," he said.

"Sometimes we post things on social media or forward things on phones without fully understanding that it hurts the morale of the people. Wars are not just fought on the borders. We have to decide which role we want to play," Mr. Modi added.

'Inspirational work'

The rural areas of our country has paved the way forward, Mr. Modi said.

"We are in the midst of a crisis but people have also faced it with great fortitude and that is what converts crisis into opportunity," the Prime Minister said.

"Our rural areas have shown the way during the Corona crisis. For example in Jammu, Balbir Kaur set up a 30 bed Corona centre and also carried a spray tank on her shoulders to undertake sanitisation," he added.

"Ganderbal's Jaituna Begum who distributed free masks and rations in her area. She also distributed saplings of apple. Mohammed Iqbal of Anantnag made a low cost sprayer for ₹50,000. We hear of such inspirational work everyday," he said.

"In Bihar, women SHGs have started making masks our of fabric with Madhubani paintings. Craftsmen in Tripura and Manipur have made water bottles and tiffin boxes from bamboo... these are hardy, and being boiled in Neem before hand, these are also hydgienic." the PM said.

Speaking of innovations that arose out of necessities, Mr. Modi referred to the examples of Ladakh, Kutch and Bihar.

"In Bihar a group of boys decided to cultivate pearls. They have now expanded to Muzzaffarpur, Begusarai and Patna, where people have returned home from other parts of the country," he said.

In Ladakh, the supply chains of apricot - a fruit that has the capacity to transform the economy of the area - are problematic. The innovation of a solar drier, a new machine that dries out the the fruit hygienically and without wastage has benefited them, he added.

"In Kutch, dragon fruit is being grown in an innovative manner," Mr. Modi said.

"When we think of some thing new and innovative, then impossible things become possible." The PM remarked.

'Must keep up precautions'

"The way the country has fought corona in the last few months that has allayed many fears. Our recovery rate is one of the highest and our death toll is also low but every life is precious," Mr. Modi said.

"We still need to observe all precautions and be mindful that Corona is as grievous as it was- wearing masks, maintaining hygiene, keeping physical distance are all important," he said.

Whenever you feel like removing your masks out of irritation, remember the corona warriors who wear PPEs for hours on end while serving us. As a citizen you will realise that we must keep up the precautions, he added.