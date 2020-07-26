Mann Ki Baat | Narendra Modi pays tribute to Kargil martyrs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the martyrs of the Kargil war on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Sunday's Mann Ki Baat Programme.

"Today is July 26th and it is a very special day - Kargil Vijay Diwas. 21 years ago our brave soliders raised the flag of victory in Kargil," the Prime Minister said.

"Nobody can forget the way the Kargil war got underway, when Pakistan, to distract attention from its won domestic issues, provoked a war."

"This, at a time when India was trying to work for peace between the two countries. But the Indian army combated all this and we got a victory that the world watched in wonder," Mr. Modi said.

"I too had, at that time, the good fortune of visiting Kargil. I pay homage to not only our martyrs, but also the brave mothers who gave birth to these brave sons," he said.

'Inspirational work'

The rural areas of our country has paved the way forward, Mr. Modi said.

"We are in the midst of a crisis but people have also faced it with great fortitude and that is what converts crisis into opportunity," the Prime Minister said.

"Our rural areas have shown the way during the Corona crisis. For example in Jammu, Balbir Kaur set up a 30 bed Corona centre and also carried a spray tank on her shoulders to undertake sanitisation," he added.

"Ganderbal's Jaituna Begum who distributed free masks and rations in her area. She also distributed saplings of apple. Mohammed Iqbal of Anantnag made a low cost sprayer for ₹50,000. We hear of such inspirational work everyday," he said.

"In Bihar, women SHGs have started making masks our of fabric with Madhubani paintings. Craftsmen in Tripura and Manipur have made water bottles and tiffin boxes from bamboo... these are hardy, and being boiled in Neem before hand, these are also hydgienic." the PM said.

'Must keep up precautions'

"The way the country has fought corona in the last few months that has allayed many fears. Our recovery rate is one of the highest and our death toll is also low but every life is precious," Mr. Modi said.

"We still need to observe all precautions and be mindful that Corona is as grievous as it was- wearing masks, maintaining hygiene, keeping physical distance are all important," he said.

Whenever you feel like removing your masks out of irritation, remember the corona warriors who wear PPEs for hours on end while serving us. As a citizen you will realise that we must keep up the precautions, he added.