Mann ki Baat | PM Modi defends often criticised ‘thali bajao’ measure

New Delhi

28 March 2021 12:32 IST

“From very early on, the people of India have put up a spirited fight against COVID-19."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended his prescription for honouring the frontline health workers during the initial days of the lockdown with measures such as banging steel utensils, clapping and lighting a lamp, saying that these went a long way in keeping the spirits up in the battle against COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking during the 75th edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’ that started in October 2014, Mr. Modi said that these expressions of respecting the ‘Corona warriors’ kept them going. “You cannot imagine how much it had touched the hearts of Corona warriors…and that is the very reason they resolutely held on the whole year, without tiring, without halting. Steadfastly, they endured to save the life of each and every citizen of the country,” he said.

The Opposition has often derided these measures.

Mr. Modi also appreciated the discipline shown by the country in over a year, beginning with Janata Curfew on March 22 last year. “It was an unprecedented example of discipline; generations to come will certainly feel proud at that,” he said.

Noting that around this time last year, the question was whether there would be a vaccine for COVID-19 and by when it would be rolled out, the Prime Minister said it was a matter of pride that the world's largest vaccination drive was under way in India.

Modernisation of agriculture

He also spoke about the modernisation of the country’s agriculture.

“In India's agriculture sector, modernisation is the need of the hour. It has been delayed and we have already lost a lot of time,” he said. He said that in order to create new employment opportunities in the agriculture sector, to increase farmers’ income, it was equally important to adopt new alternatives, innovations along with traditional agricultural practices.

His comments on agriculture come at a time when the farmers’ agitation is going on relentlessly with them camping at the Delhi border.