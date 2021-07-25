Country proud of its athletes, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

“Our victory in Kargil is a demonstration of the valour of our soldiers and we bow before our heroes,” Mr. Modi said, on the eve on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through the 79th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 a.m. on July 25.

He said the country was “proud of our athletes” representing the country at the Tokyo Olympics. “Memorable pictures of the Tokyo Olympic opening ceremony are still fresh in my mind,” he said, calling the citizens of the country to cheer for India online and wish the athletes good luck.

“Our victory in Kargil is a demonstration of the valour of our soldiers and we bow before our heroes,” Mr. Modi said, reminding the countrymen that July 26 was Kargil Vijay Diwas.

“On August 15th we enter the 75th year of India’s independence. On March 12th — on Mahatma Gandhi’s launch of Dandi Yatra — we started the Amrit Mahotsav of marking the 75th year of independence. Through the Mahotsav, we got to know unknown aspects of our struggle for freedom,” he said. He cited the example of Moirang in Manipur where the tricolor was unfurled by the Indian National Army.

Amrit Mahotsav is not a programme of the government, but "of the people", Mr. Modi stressed, adding, it would evoke the ideals, like unity of purpose, of our freedom fighters, for the benefit of the country.

National Handloom Day, celebrated on August 7, is one such occasion, he said. "When the Swadeshi movement was launched years ago, many of our artisans were associated with it."

Encouraging the people to buy Indian arts and crafts, Mr, Modi attributed the increase in sales of khadi to its Indian patrons. "To buy Khadi is to serve the people and the country #myhandloommypride should be used when you buy and post it online," he said.

The PM thanked the youth for listening to Mann Ki Baat.