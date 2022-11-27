Mann ki Baat | India must utilise G20 presidency by focusing on global good: PM Modi

November 27, 2022 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST - New Delhi

India will officially assume the G20 presidency from the current chair Indonesia on December 1.

Agencies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Assuming the G20 presidency is a huge opportunity for India and the country must utilise it by focusing on global good, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

In his latest monthly radio address, Mann Ki Baat, Mr. Modi said that India is capable of providing solutions to the varied challenges being faced globally.

"India will assume presidentship of powerful grouping G20 on December 1. For India it is a huge opportunity. India must utilise opportunity of G20 leadership by focusing on global good and welfare," he said.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the U.K., the U.S. and the European Union.

"Be it peace or unity, sensitivity towards environment or sustainable development, India has solution to challenges related to all such things," he said.

Shout-out to Telangana weaver

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the 95th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday lauded a weaver from Telangana who gifted him a self-woven logo of the G20 Summit which will be hosted by India next year. Mentioning Veldi Hariprasad Garu who hails from Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana, the Prime Minister said that he has a mastery over his skills and he was “surprised to see this amazing gift”.

“A weaver from Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana Veldi Hariprasad Garu has sent me a self-woven logo of G20. I was surprised to see this amazing gift. He has such mastery over his skills that it attracts everyone. He also sent me a letter. He says that hosting the G20 Summit next year is a matter of immense pride for India. To celebrate this achievement, he made this logo. he inherited this talent from his father,” he said.

“Today, many people like Hariprasad Garu have sent letters to me saying that their hearts have swelled with pride at the country hosting such a big summit. They have highly appreciated India’s pro-active efforts regarding G-20,” PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister said that he had the privilege of launching G20 logo and website of Presidency of India, and the logo was chosen through a public contest.

