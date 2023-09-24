Mann ki Baat | India-Middle East-Europe corridor will become basis of world trade for centuries: PM Modi

September 24, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on September 24 that the India-Middle East-Europe corridor will become a basis of world trade for the coming centuries and history will remember that it was envisioned in India.

In his monthly Mann ki Baat broadcast, Mr. Modi recalled the "Silk route", an ancient trade corridor used by India when it was a prosperous and great trading power, and said the country suggested the India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor at the recent G-20 Summit.

The successful summit after the success of India's Chandrayaan-3 mission doubled every citizen's happiness, he said while noting that the two accomplishments have figured most in the messages he has received from people.

India's leadership was acknowledged by the world as it succeeded in making the African Union a member of the G-20, he said.

Bharat Mandapam, the venue which hosted the G-20 Summit, has become a "celebrity", the Prime Minister said, noting that people have been clicking selfies with the state-of-the-art conference hall.

Noting that the World Tourism Day falls on September 27, he said tourism is said to create maximum employment with minimum investment, adding that goodwill matters a lot in drawing tourists.

India's goodwill has risen over the last few years, he said, adding that it has only gone up further with the G-20 meetings as over one lakh foreign delegates travelled to different parts of the country and witnessed its diversity and heritage.

Mr. Modi said it was a matter of immense pride that Santiniketan associated with Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and the Hoysala temples of Karnataka were recently declared world heritage sites.

Such sites number now 42 in India and it is the country's efforts to have more and more places associated with its culture and heritage recognised as the World Heritage Sites.

With Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary falling on October 2, he said no one can forget the sight of world leaders paying homage at his memorial during the G-20 Summit, a recognition as to how his ideas remain relevant globally.

Mr. Modi expressed happiness at many cleanliness programmes being planned to mark his birth anniversary with the Union government departments launching 'Swachhta hi sewa' programme.

Noting that a big cleanliness programme will be organised at 10 am on October 1, he urged people to join the exercise in their neighbourhood or any public place.

It will be a true tribute to Gandhi ji, he said and asked people to buy some khadi products.

With the festival season coming up, he asked people to remember 'vocal for local' and buy 'Made in India' products.