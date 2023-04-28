Mann ki Baat has helped promote Ayush: Minister

April 28, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly Mann Ki Baat with boosting traditional medicine, the Ministry of Ayush has launched a special edition of the Journal of Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (JRAS) focusing on the programme’s impact on the sector. Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal on April 28 launched the special edition of the journal, which is the official research publication of the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS)

“Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat conversations have been instrumental in giving a positive trust to Ayush. With its innovative and unique interactive style of presentation, the radio program has carved out a niche for itself and has become popular among communities. The content of this special edition of the journal has taken inspiration from various thoughts of our PM on Ayush sector,” he said.

In his press conference, the Minister noted that Ayush has been mentioned in about 37 of the 99 episodes of Mann Ki Baat. The PM has used his platform to urge citizens to adopt a healthy lifestyle, practice yoga, adopt evidence-based Ayurveda, and imbibe the Ayurveda way of life into their lifestyle.

As a result of the Prime Minister’s efforts to promote the Ayush sector, there has been increase in awareness about the benefits of traditional Indian systems of medicine, not only in India but also globally, the Minister said.

The journal’s special edition is inspired by the PM’s various conversations on Ayush systems during the last nine years, according to a Ministry statement. It highlights the impact of Mann Ki Baat on the Ayush sector and how Ayush is becoming a fundamental pillar of the country’s national health policy and health interventions.