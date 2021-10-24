Mann Ki Baat | Success of COVID-19 vaccination shows India’s capability, says PM Modi

New Delhi

24 October 2021 12:06 IST

Health workers had set a new example by achieving the milestone of 100-crore vaccine doses, he says in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ address.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country's health workers had set a new example by achieving the milestone of 100-crore COVID-19 vaccine doses and that they had established a new benchmark in service to humanity through innovation and sheer determination.

Addressing the nation through his ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio show, Mr. Modi said the success of vaccine programme displayed the capability of India. “There are innumerable instances about them (health workers) that convey how they crossed all hurdles and provided the security shield to the maximum number of people,” he said.

Mr. Modi talked to a healthcare worker from Uttarakhand's Bageshwar, Poonam Nautiyal, whose team accomplished the task of administering 100% first doses. She and her team used to cover 8-10 km a day in the hills for vaccinating people.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhai Patel, whose birth anniversary is celebrated as ‘National Unity Day’ on October 31. Noting that police personnel in Gujarat, Tripura and Jammu-Kashmir police were taking out bike rallies to spread the message of national unity, he said many women from Kupwara were working to make the Tricolour for the Army and government offices.

Highlighting the importance of music, art and literature in life, Mr. Modi said the Culture Ministry would be organising three competitions on patriotic songs, Rangoli and lullabies. “In these lullabies, there should be reference to modern India, the vision of 21st century India and its dreams,” he said. The competitions would commence on October 31.

Paying homage to Bhagwan Birsa Munda, whose birth anniversary is on November 15, Mr. Modi said he taught the countrymen to be proud of their culture and roots. “The foreign rule subjected him to countless threats and applied immense pressure, but he did not relinquish the tribal culture,” he said, adding that Bhagwan Birsa Munda was always at the forefront of saving the environment, helping the poor and the distressed.

United Nations Day

“Today, on October 24, ‘United Nations Day’ is celebrated...India had signed the Charter of the United Nations in 1945 prior to Independence. A unique feature related to the United Nations is that the woman power of India has played a large role in increasing the influence and strength of the United Nations,” he said, recounting the contributions made by Hansa Mehta, Lakshmi Menon and Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit, who was the first woman president of the United Nations General Assembly.

He said India always strove for world peace and had been a part of the U.N. peacekeeping missions continuously since the 1950s. The country was playing a leading role in addressing the issues of poverty alleviation, climate change and workers, apart from working closely with the World Health Organization to popularise Yoga and AYUSH.

Stating that October 21 was celebrated as the Police Commemoration Day, Mr. Modi said: “Today I would like to remember these policemen along with their families. A tough service like the police is very difficult without the support and sacrifice of the family.” He said that over the last few years, the number of women police personnel had doubled.

Drone technology

Emphasising the growing use of drone technology in various fields, Mr. Modi said on August 25, the country brought forward a new drone policy to do away with the hassles in getting licences and permissions.

“...after the introduction of the new drone policy, foreign and domestic investors have invested in many drone start-ups. Many companies are also setting up manufacturing units. The Army, Navy and Air Force have also placed orders worth more than ₹500 crore with the Indian drone companies. And this is just the beginning,” he said.

Mr. Modi said the government would take all possible steps to make India a leading country in drone technology. He also urged the youth to take advantage of the opportunities created after the drone policy.

The Prime Minister appreciated the contributions made by the residents of Saparom Naya Sarai, a village near Jharkhand's Ranchi; the women of Deur in Chhattisgarh; and Ramveer Tanwar, the ‘Pond Man’ from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, in promoting cleanliness.

He also exhorted the people to be “vocal for local” during the upcoming festivals of Deepavali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, Chhath Puja and the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.