Mann ki Baat address | India crushing terrorism with all its courage: PM Modi on 26/11 anniversary

November 26, 2023 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST - New Delhi

On the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 26 said India faced the most heinous attack on this day but it was the country’s capability that it recovered from that assault and was also “crushing terrorism” with all its courage.

In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Mr. Modi paid homage to all those who lost their lives in the Mumbai attack and noted that the nation is remembering the brave martyrs.

“We can never forget November 26. It was on this day that the most heinous terrorist attack took place in the country. Terrorists had shaken Mumbai and the entire country. But, it is India’s capability that we recovered from that attack and now we are also crushing terrorism with full courage,” he asserted.

ADVERTISEMENT

On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others during a 60-hour siege in Mumbai.

Remembering 26/11: Images from then and now

The Prime Minister also noted that November 26 is also important for another reason as in 1949, the Constituent Assembly had adopted the Constitution of India on this day “I remember when we were celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar in 2015, the idea came that November 26 be celebrated as Constitution Day… I extend wishes to all on Constitution day,” he said.

“All of us together, by giving priorities to the duties of the citizens, will definitely fulfil the resolve of making the country developed,” Mr/ Modi said.

In his remarks, the prime minister also said business of around Rs 4 lakh crore took place during recent festivals and a lot of enthusiasm was seen among people to buy made-in-India products.

Mr. Modi also questioned the practice of some families organising weddings abroad and urged all to hold such celebrations within the country.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.