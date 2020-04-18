Manmohan to head Congress consultative group on COVID-19

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will head a consultative group of the Congress on COVID-19, the party said on Saturday.

Other members of the 11-member group include former party chief Rahul Gandhi, former Union Finance Minister P. Chidamabaram, Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh, Lok Sabha member Manish Tewari, party general secretary K.C. Venugopal and party's Data and Technology wing chief Praveen Chakravarty. Randeep Surjewala will be its convenor. Financial journalist-turned-party spokespersons Supriya Shrinate and professor Gourav Vallabh are also members.

“The consultative group will virtually meet every day to deliberate on matters of current concern and formulate views on them,” Mr. Venugopal said in a statement.

Ever since the lockdown began, Congress leaders, including party chief Sonia Gandhi, have been writing letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government.

Mr. Gandhi said at a press conference on Thursday that though he continued to disagree with Mr. Modi it was time to be united in fighting the virus.

“You might be feeling that this is a very scary experience, we have never been locked up in our house, what is going to happen to us. I want you to know that this country is bigger than any disease,” he told people.