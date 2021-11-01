National

Manmohan Singh’s wife thanks AIIMS staff, well-wishers

A day after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), his wife Gursharan Kaur expressed her gratitude to doctors, nurses and well-wishers for their support.

“My family and I are pleased to inform our all friends and well-wishers that Dr. Manmohan Singh is recovering from his bout of dengue fever. We would like to convey our special thanks to all the doctors, nurses and support staff of AIIMS and numerous well-wishers for their whole-hearted support and hard work for his speedy recovery,” she said in a statement.

Dr. Singh, who was admitted to AIIMS on October 13 following complaints of weakness, was discharged on Sunday.


