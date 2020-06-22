Manmohan Singh’s statement is mere wordplay: Nadda

BJP president J.P. Nadda on Monday said former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s statement terming the Union government’s words and actions following the East Ladakh face-off between Indian and Chinese troops as “disinformation substituting for diplomacy and decisive leadership” as “mere wordplay”. He accused the Congress of questioning and demoralising the armed forces.

“Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh’s statement is mere wordplay. Sadly, the conduct and actions of top leaders of the Congress party will not make any Indian believe such statements. Remember, this is the same INC that questions and demoralises our armed forces,” he said. The UPA government under Dr. Singh had presided over 600 incidents of incursions between 2010-2013.

India “fully trusts and supports” Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “130 crore Indians have seen his administrative experience in some of the most testing times, particularly how he has always put the well-being of the nation over and above everything else,” Mr. Nadda said in a series of tweets.

While Dr. Singh “rightly calls for unity” in the face of the crisis at the border, “again strong words on paper fall flat when we see exactly who is vitiating the atmosphere of unity. Hope Dr. Singh is able to prevail upon his own party,” he said. It was the Congress that “helplessly surrendered 43,000 km of Indian territory to the Chinese,” he alleged.

“During the UPA years we saw abject strategic and territorial surrender without a fight, time and again belittle our forces. Dr. Manmohan Singh presided over 600 incursions by China between 2010-2013,” he said.