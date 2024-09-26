Manmohan Singh turns 92; PM Modi calls and extends wishes

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh turned 92 on Thursday (September 26, 2024), with Congress leaders lauding his contributions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted his predecessor on his birthday.

Birthday greetings to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2024

Later, PM Modi called and wished former PM Manmohan Singh on his birthday.

Several other Congress leaders hailed Mr. Singh's contributions to the country while greeting him. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi hailed his humility, wisdom, and selfless service in shaping the country's future.

Mr. Singh was Prime Minister of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government between 2004 and 2014. He was also India's Finance Minister in the P.V. Narasimha Rao-led government during 1991-96, an epochal era for the country's economy marked by wide-ranging reforms.

Born in 1932 in a region now part of Pakistan, Mr. Singh is credited as being the key architect of the economic reforms effected by the Narasimha Rao-led government that broke the stranglehold of socialist-era policies.