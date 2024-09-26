GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manmohan Singh turns 92; PM Modi calls and extends wishes

Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government between 2004 and 2014

Published - September 26, 2024 04:44 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. File

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. File | Photo Credit: AP

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh turned 92 on Thursday (September 26, 2024), with Congress leaders lauding his contributions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted his predecessor on his birthday.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi extended his greetings to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh on the social media platform X and wished him a “long and healthy life”.

Later, PM Modi called and wished former PM Manmohan Singh on his birthday.

Several other Congress leaders hailed Mr. Singh's contributions to the country while greeting him. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi hailed his humility, wisdom, and selfless service in shaping the country's future.

Mr. Singh was Prime Minister of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government between 2004 and 2014. He was also India's Finance Minister in the P.V. Narasimha Rao-led government during 1991-96, an epochal era for the country's economy marked by wide-ranging reforms.

Born in 1932 in a region now part of Pakistan, Mr. Singh is credited as being the key architect of the economic reforms effected by the Narasimha Rao-led government that broke the stranglehold of socialist-era policies.

Published - September 26, 2024 04:44 pm IST

Related Topics

India / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Narendra Modi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.