Manmohan Singh stable; developed reaction to medication: Hospital sources

In this Nov 29, 2019 file photo is former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Dr. Manmohan Singh.

In this Nov 29, 2019 file photo is former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Dr. Manmohan Singh.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The 87-year-old Congress leader was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening after he complained of uneasiness.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is stable but is being investigated to rule out causes of fever, a Congress functionary said on Monday, quoting All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) sources.

“Dr. Manmohan Singh was admitted for observation and investigation after he developed a febrile reaction to a new medication. He is being investigated to rule out other causes of fever and is being provided care as needed,” the source said quoting AIIMS doctors.

Dr. Singh, who is currently a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan, was admitted to the AIIMS around 8.45 p.m. on Sunday night following complaints of reported uneasiness and chest pain.

“He is stable and under care of a team of doctors at the Cardiothoracic Centre of AIIMS,” the party functionary added.

Since Sunday evening, wishes for Dr. Singh’s speedy recovery have poured in.

“Much worried to know former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh ji has been admitted to AIIMS. I wish him speedy recovery and pray for his good health and long life,” Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted on Sunday.

“Praying for good health of Doctor saheb. We are sure he will be fit and fine at the earliest,” senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said in a tweet.

