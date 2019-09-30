Manmohan Singh may not accept Pakistan invitation: Congress sources

Due process of consultation with the Ministry of External Affairs will be followed if Pakistan extends an official invite to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to participate in the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor in the first week of November, sources have told The Hindu.

The response came after Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi issued a video statement that said Pakistan had decided to invite Dr. Singh to the inaugural event. “We respect Dr. Manmohan Singh and he also represents the Sikh community, and on behalf of the Government of Pakistan I am inviting him to the event,” said Mr. Qureshi. He said Pakistan would soon send him a written invitation.

Party sources, however, said Dr. Singh’s office was not aware of Pakistan’s plans on the event and maintained that he was unlikely to travel to the country in view of the current tense situation over Kashmir.

The religious corridor will allow Indian pilgrims to travel to the famed shrine of Kartarpur Sahib. It will be inaugurated in the first week of November when the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism will be celebrated.