Manmohan Singh elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was on Monday elected unopposed as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. Dr. Singh, 86, the Congress candidate, was declared elected after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended.

The seat fell vacant following the death of State BJP president Madan Lal Saini on June 24 last. Saini was elected to the Upper House last year.

10 seats

The State has 10 Rajya Sabha seats, nine of which are now with the BJP. As the ruling Congress enjoys majority in the 200-member Assembly, the BJP, which has 72 seats in the House, did not field its candidate for the bypoll.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated Dr. Singh and said his election was a “matter of pride” for Rajasthan and his vast knowledge and rich experience would benefit the people of the State.

Congress Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi received the election certificate on behalf of Dr. Singh from the Returning Officer and Assembly Secretary Pramil Kumar Mathur.

Dr. Singh was a Rajya Sabha member from Assam for five consecutive terms between 1991 and 2019.

The Congress, which has 100 seats in the Assembly, was confident of Dr. Singh’s victory, as it enjoys the outside support of all six BSP MLAs and 12 independents, and its alliance partner Rashtriya Lok Dal has one seat. Dr. Singh’s candidature was supported by the BSP and independent members as well.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi congratulated Mr. Singh. “I congratulate former PM Dr ManmohanSingh ji on being elected unopposed as a member of RajyaSabha from Rajasthan. Dr Singh’s election is a matter of pride for entire state. His vast knowledge and rich experience would benefit the people of Rajasthan a lot,” Mr. Gehlot tweeted. “Many congratulations to the the world renowned economist Dr Manmohan Singh for being elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha MP,” the Speaker tweeted.