Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS

New Delhi

29 April 2021 16:10 IST

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was on Thursday discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here.

He was admitted to the facility after testing positive for COVID-19. Sources close to the Congress leader said he was doing fine.

Dr. Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on April 19 after he had fever and tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection.

