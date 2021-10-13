National

Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS

Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh. File | Photo Credit: PTI
Special Correspondent NEW DELHI 13 October 2021 19:24 IST
Updated: 13 October 2021 20:12 IST

Hospital authorities refused to give details about his medical condition.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) on Wednesday at 6.15 p.m.

The former PM was admitted to the cardio neuro section of the Institute. Hospital authorities refused to give details about his medical condition.

Sources in the Congress party claimed that Dr. Singh has fever and complained of weakness.  Following this, party sources claimed, he was admitted to AIIMS for further investigation and administering fluids. 

However, there has been no official statement from the party so far.

