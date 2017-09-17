Manmohan panel asked to ‘help resolve Kashmir row’

A majority of the 1,200 delegates who called upon former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh — heading the Opposition Congress’s J&K policy and planning panel — during his two-day visit to Srinagar, sought “his intervention to resolve the Kashmir issue.”

Speaking to The Hindu, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee chief G.A. Mir said the predominant thrust of 60 delegations, comprising 1,200 people, during the interactions with Dr. Singh was “resolution of the Kashmir issue.”

“Delegates from civil society referred to the Congress’s and Dr. Singh’s past initiatives like working groups, interlocutors and talks with Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf. There was a common refrain that such initiatives lacked follow-up. I believe the Congress can make it a starting point,” said Mr. Mir.

Dr. Singh held a six-hour meeting on Sunday with lawyers, traders, writers, party leaders and leaders of other Opposition parties.

‘Follow up on demands’

He directed party leaders, comprising Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ambika Soni, “to follow up with the demands made by the delegates in New Delhi once the party starts to prepare a Kashmir report.”

Mr. Mir said Dr. Singh was planning to visit Ladakh too. “We have decided to listen to people in the first stage. This exercise will be followed up vigorously.”

Welcoming the Hurriyat’s willingness to back “any meaningful dialogue,” Mr. Mir said, “The Congress position is that New Delhi should open channels of dialogue with all stakeholders.”

He said the delegates, who met Dr. Singh, “portrayed a grim scenario of the Kashmir valley.” “Alienation is growing because of the mishandling of the situation by the present Centre and State government,” he said.

All major Opposition parties, including National Conference, CPI(M), Peoples Democratic Front, Democratic Party Nationalist, CPI, Panthers Party, and Awami Itihadd Party, met Dr. Singh and pointed out the issues facing Kashmir, including “threat to special status, Article 370 and Article 35A.”

“We urged the Dr. Singh-led Congress panel to develop consensus at the national level to solve the political problems of Kashmir through a political approach,” said CPI(M) leader M.Y. Tarigami.

“Unfortunately, there has not been a single initiative by the Narendra Modi government to start a political dialogue,” he added