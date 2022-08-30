Manish Sisodia's honesty stands vindicated in front of entire nation, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the action was triggered by "dirty politics".

PTI New Delhi
August 30, 2022 15:16 IST

File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with his deputy Manish Sisodia. | Photo Credit: PTI

The honesty and patriotism of Manish Sisodia stand vindicated in front of the entire nation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted on August 30, 2022 after his deputy said the CBI found nothing upon searching his bank locker.

Mr. Kejriwal alleged that the action was triggered by "dirty politics".

A four-member team of the CBI conducted the search at a Punjab National Bank branch in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, for nearly two hours. Mr. Sisodia and his wife were present at the time.

"Nothing was found from Manish's home, nothing from his locker. CBI found nothing in its search. The honesty and patriotism of Manish stand vindicated in front of the entire nation.

"It is evident that the entire action was triggered by dirty politics. Hope, this dirty politics will stop and we will be allowed to work," Mr. Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi while sharing a TV news clip of Mr. Sisodia's interaction with reporters.

After the CBI team went through his locker for about two hours, Mr. Sisodia said the probe agency has given him a "clean chit". The CBI was acting under pressure, he told reporters.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is among the 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the agency in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22.

The CBI found nothing during its search of his locker, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters here on Tuesday.

