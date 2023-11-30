HamberMenu
Manish Sisodia seeks review of the Supreme Court’s dismissal of his bail plea

In its judgment of October 30, the apex court had upheld the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister’s right to a speedy trial

November 30, 2023 03:13 am | Updated 03:55 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia being brought to Rouse Avenue Court ahead of his hearing in the case related to the Delhi Excise Policy. File

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia being brought to Rouse Avenue Court ahead of his hearing in the case related to the Delhi Excise Policy. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of its decision to dismiss his bail plea in the liquor policy ‘scam’ case.

A Bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, while denying bail in a judgment on October 30, had however upheld Mr. Sisodia’s right to a speedy trial. It had noted that the prosecution had already assured the court that the trial would be concluded in six to eight months.

The apex court had also said that Mr. Sisodia could file another bail application if the trial was seen to proceed “sloppily” in the following three months. The court had further given Mr. Sisodia liberty to file an application for interim bail in case of ill-health and medical emergency of his wife.

“Detention or jail before being pronounced guilty of an offence should not become punishment without trial. If the trial gets protracted despite assurances of the prosecution, and it is clear that the case will not be decided within a foreseeable time, the prayer for bail may be meritorious. It is the basic right of the person charged with an offence and not convicted, that he be ensured and given a speedy trial,” Justice Khanna, who authored the judgment, had reasoned.

While pronouncing the judgment, Justice Khanna, referring to the Central Board of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate records, had said a “transfer of ₹ 338 crore has been tentatively established”.

