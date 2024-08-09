Manish Sisodia secures bail in both ED and CBI cases on Delhi Excise Policy

The Supreme Court on Friday (August 9, 2024) granted former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia bail in both Enforcement Directorate and CBI case related to the Excise Policy.

Supreme Court’s judgment on Manish Sisodia’s bail: Live updates

The Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan ordered him him to be released on payment of ₹10 lakh in bail bonds. He has to surrender his passport and report to the police station every Monday. He should not to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses while he is out on bail.

Reading excerpts of his judgment, Justice Gavai said “in matters of liberty, everyday counts”.

Justice Gavai, reading the excerpts of the judgment, said Mr. Sisodia’s right to speedy trial and the prolonged incarceration he underwent for 17 months makes him eligible for bail. He cannot continue in jail on an unlimited basis.

The AAP leader was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023 for his alleged role in the “scam” and the ED arrested him in a money-laundering case originating from the CBI First Information Report on March 9, 2023.

The Delhi High Court had rejected his bail application on May 21.

A Vacation Bench of the apex court of Justices Aravind Kumar and Sandeep Mehta had also refused bail to Mr. Sisodia on June 4.

However, the Bench gave the AAP leader liberty to “revive” his plea for bail, afresh, as soon as the final charge-sheet/prosecution complaint had been filed by the CBI and ED, respectively, in the case.

