Woman killed, daughter injured in firing in Manipur by suspected militants

The militants fired indiscriminately from hilltop positions towards the low-lying valley areas of Koutruk and neighbouring Kadangband killing the woman and injuring four others, including her eight-year-old daughter

Published - September 01, 2024 06:36 pm IST - Imphal

PTI

A woman was killed and four others were injured when suspected militants launched a gun-and-bomb attack in Manipur's Imphal West district on Sunday (September 1), police said.

According to police, the militants fired indiscriminately from hilltop positions towards the low-lying valley areas of Koutruk and neighbouring Kadangband killing the woman and injuring four others, including her eight-year-old daughter and a police officer.

The sudden assault on the unsuspecting village caused widespread panic, forcing many residents, including women, children, and the elderly, to flee to safer areas, police added.

The body of the deceased woman, identified as 31-year-old Ngangbam Surbala Devi, has been taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for post-mortem examination.

Devi's daughter and police officer N. Robert (30) have been admitted to RIMS while two others are recuperating at Raj Medicity.

The victims were at their homes when the firing and bombings began. Security forces, including both state and central units, have been deployed to the area to stabilise the situation, police added.

