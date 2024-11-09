 />
Woman gunned down by militants in Manipur

The woman died on the spot, officials said, adding the incident sparked tension in the village with the locals alleging that the central forces deployed in the area were not taking action to thwart such attacks

Updated - November 09, 2024 05:54 pm IST - Imphal

PTI
Image for representation

Image for representation | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A woman working in the paddy fields was gunned down by suspected hills-based militants in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Saturday (November 9, 2024), officials said.

The incident took place in Saiton area when the woman, along with other farmers, went to tend to the crops when militants opened fire from hill-based positions on the low-lying farmlands in Imphal Valley.

The woman died on the spot, the officials said, adding the incident sparked tension in the village with the locals alleging that the central forces deployed in the area were not taking action to thwart such attacks.

Additional security forces have been sent to the area.

The killing came two days after a 31-year-old woman was killed in an attack by unidentified persons on Zairon Hmar village in Jiribam district on Thursday (November 7, 2024) night.

Six houses were burnt in the incident. The woman's charred remains were found by villagers on Friday afternoon.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis in Manipur since May last year.

Published - November 09, 2024 05:45 pm IST

