Manipur Inspector General of Police for Operations, I.K. Muviah, said that they would most likely hand over all the pieces of evidence that they have collected during their investigation of the drone bombing case to the central investigating agencies and that it will be investigated at a higher level.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday (September 10, 2024), Mr. Muviah said that the Manipur police had already provided a clarification regarding the drone bombing matter and that they stand by it.

“We are collecting various pieces of evidence...Most likely, we will be handing over these kinds of important cases to the national investigative agencies so that they can be investigated at the highest level...We have recovered all the bomb fragments; they have been sent to the forensic lab so that chemicals that have been used can be detected,” he said. “We have clarified the incident on our official media handles very clearly and we stand by it,” he added.

He further provided clarification regarding a press statement by a very senior retired officer that stated that there were no Manipur police but there were Meitei and Kuki police and said that it was an immature statement. “We want to make some important clarification regarding a press statement by a very senior retired officer in which they said that there were no Manipur police but there are Meitei police and Kuki police. We want to refute that because the force is composed of all kinds of communities, whether from the mainland, Kukis, Nagas or Meiteis. It is an immature statement,” he said.

Mr. Muviah also appealed to the students to protest peacefully and warned about the false information that is spread around on social media and that the Manipur police would take action against such “vested interest groups.”

“We appeal to them (students) not to indulge in violence that causes injuries to our police personnel as well as civilians. It is very counterproductive, so we appeal to the students to do it peacefully,” he said.

“Some vested interest groups are instigating this (violence) on social media. We are monitoring the social media websites, and we will be taking action against these... When a false message is posted, it creates panic and confusion and also fuels the tense situation in our society. So, we appeal to social media users to use the sites responsibly in a positive way, not to spread false things and not to instigate others to do extreme things,” Mr. Muviah added. IGP for Intelligence K. Kabib and IGP Jayanta were also present at the press conference.

