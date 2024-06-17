Amit Shah to review the security situation in Manipur today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting in New Delhi at 4 p.m. on June 17 to review the security situation in Manipur. Senior officials from the Centre, Manipur Government, Army and other Security Forces will attend the meeting. However, Manipur CM N. Biren Singh will not be attending the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

On June 16, Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 16.

Manipur has witnessed violence ever since ethnic clashes broke out more than a year ago. Ethnic violence broke out in the State on May 3, 2023, after a tribal solidarity march in the hill districts of the state to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since then, over 220 people belonging to both the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities and security personnel have been killed in the continuing violence.

Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40% and reside mainly in the hill districts.

On June 10, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat expressed concern over peace eluding Manipur even after one year and said the situation in the strife-torn north eastern state must be considered with priority.

Addressing a gathering of RSS trainees in Nagpur, he said, “Manipur is waiting for peace for the last one year. There was peace in Manipur 10 years ago. It felt like gun culture had finished there. But the State has suddenly seen violence”.

Mr. Bhagwat said the situation in Manipur will have to be considered with priority and there is need to get over election rhetoric and focus on problems facing the nation. “The unrest either got triggered or was triggered, but Manipur is burning and people are facing its extreme heat”, the RSS chief had said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.