ADVERTISEMENT

Two militants arrested in Manipur

Updated - October 19, 2024 10:05 am IST - Imphal

Police arrest two militants from Kangleipak Communist Party in Manipur for extortion, seizing cash, phones, and a two-wheeler

PTI

They were arrested from the Pureiromba Khongnangkhong area on Friday (October 18, 2024). | Photo Credit: @manipur_police/X

“Two militants were arrested in Manipur’s Imphal East district,” police said on Saturday (October 19, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Those arrested were identified as Mutum Inao Singh (31) and Khwairakpam Rajen Singh (25) of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group),” they said.

They were arrested from the Pureiromba Khongnangkhong area on Friday (October 18, 2024) on charges of extortion and "other prejudicial activities", police said.

A two-wheeler, three mobile phones, and ₹ 7,600 in cash were seized from them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US