Two militants arrested in Manipur

“Two militants were arrested in Manipur’s Imphal East district,” police said on Saturday (October 19, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Those arrested were identified as Mutum Inao Singh (31) and Khwairakpam Rajen Singh (25) of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group),” they said.

They were arrested from the Pureiromba Khongnangkhong area on Friday (October 18, 2024) on charges of extortion and "other prejudicial activities", police said.

A two-wheeler, three mobile phones, and ₹ 7,600 in cash were seized from them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.