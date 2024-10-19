GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two militants arrested in Manipur

Police arrest two militants from Kangleipak Communist Party in Manipur for extortion, seizing cash, phones, and a two-wheeler

Updated - October 19, 2024 10:05 am IST - Imphal

PTI
They were arrested from the Pureiromba Khongnangkhong area on Friday (October 18, 2024).

“Two militants were arrested in Manipur’s Imphal East district,” police said on Saturday (October 19, 2024).

“Those arrested were identified as Mutum Inao Singh (31) and Khwairakpam Rajen Singh (25) of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group),” they said.

They were arrested from the Pureiromba Khongnangkhong area on Friday (October 18, 2024) on charges of extortion and "other prejudicial activities", police said.

A two-wheeler, three mobile phones, and ₹ 7,600 in cash were seized from them.

Published - October 19, 2024 10:03 am IST

