ADVERTISEMENT

Two members of banned UNLF held in Manipur

Published - November 25, 2024 11:13 am IST - Imphal

The two, identified as Thoudam Ibungobi Meitei and Chanam Rashini Chanu, were apprehended in Khurai Ahongei Labuk Leirak area on November 23, a police statement said

PTI

The outlawed UNLF (Pambei group) had signed a peace agreement with the central government in 2023, but its members have been involved in extortion. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Two active members of the proscribed United National Liberation Front (Pambei Group) were arrested from Manipur's Imphal East district for allegedly being involved in extortion, police said on Monday (November 25, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The two, identified as Thoudam Ibungobi Meitei and Chanam Rashini Chanu, were apprehended in Khurai Ahongei Labuk Leirak area on November 23, a police statement said.

Months after peace pact with United National Liberation Front, Manipur sees rise in extortion cases

Arms and ammunition, one wireless radio set and a mobile phone were recovered from their possession, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The outlawed UNLF (Pambei group) had signed a peace agreement with the central government in 2023 but its members have been involved in extortion, a police officer said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Also read:Naga village in Manipur seeks action against ‘encroacher’ poppy planters

In another seizure during a search operation, arms and ammunition were recovered from Lunkhongjang in Kangpokpi district, the police said.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.

Manipur ethnic violence probe panel collects evidence

The violence escalated after three women and three children belonging to the Meitei community had gone missing from a relief camp in Jiribam district after a gunfight between security forces and suspected Kuki-Zo militants resulted in the deaths of 10 insurgents on November 11.

Bodies of those six were later found over the past few days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Manipur

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US