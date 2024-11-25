Two members of banned UNLF held in Manipur

Two active members of the proscribed United National Liberation Front (Pambei Group) were arrested from Manipur's Imphal East district for allegedly being involved in extortion, police said on Monday (November 25, 2024).

The two, identified as Thoudam Ibungobi Meitei and Chanam Rashini Chanu, were apprehended in Khurai Ahongei Labuk Leirak area on November 23, a police statement said.

Arms and ammunition, one wireless radio set and a mobile phone were recovered from their possession, it said.

The outlawed UNLF (Pambei group) had signed a peace agreement with the central government in 2023 but its members have been involved in extortion, a police officer said.

In another seizure during a search operation, arms and ammunition were recovered from Lunkhongjang in Kangpokpi district, the police said.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.

The violence escalated after three women and three children belonging to the Meitei community had gone missing from a relief camp in Jiribam district after a gunfight between security forces and suspected Kuki-Zo militants resulted in the deaths of 10 insurgents on November 11.

Bodies of those six were later found over the past few days.