ADVERTISEMENT

Two cadres of militant outfit PREPAK arrested in Manipur

Updated - October 13, 2024 10:50 am IST - Imphal

The two cadres were allegedly involved in extorting businessmen in the State capital Imphal

PTI

Representational image only.

“Two cadres of the banned militant outfit People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) were arrested in Manipur’s Imphal West district,” police said on Sunday (October 13, 2024.)

ADVERTISEMENT

The two cadres, aged 34 and 18, were allegedly involved in extorting businessmen in the State capital Imphal.

“Two mobile phones and a two-wheeler were seized from their possession during the arrest on Saturday (October 12, 2024),” police said. The State Government has recently set up an anti-extortion cell to combat rising extortion cases by underground groups.

IGP (Intelligence) K. Kabib earlier said that extortion has reached unprecedented levels over the last 16 months, especially after ethnic violence erupted in May last year. It is suspected that extortionists have been using weapons looted from police armouries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

More than 200 people were killed and thousands rendered homeless in clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities since May 3, 2023. A number of police armouries were looted since then.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US