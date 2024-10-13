GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two cadres of militant outfit PREPAK arrested in Manipur

The two cadres were allegedly involved in extorting businessmen in the State capital Imphal

Updated - October 13, 2024 10:50 am IST - Imphal

PTI
Representational image only.

“Two cadres of the banned militant outfit People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) were arrested in Manipur’s Imphal West district,” police said on Sunday (October 13, 2024.)

The two cadres, aged 34 and 18, were allegedly involved in extorting businessmen in the State capital Imphal.

“Two mobile phones and a two-wheeler were seized from their possession during the arrest on Saturday (October 12, 2024),” police said. The State Government has recently set up an anti-extortion cell to combat rising extortion cases by underground groups.

IGP (Intelligence) K. Kabib earlier said that extortion has reached unprecedented levels over the last 16 months, especially after ethnic violence erupted in May last year. It is suspected that extortionists have been using weapons looted from police armouries.

More than 200 people were killed and thousands rendered homeless in clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities since May 3, 2023. A number of police armouries were looted since then.

Published - October 13, 2024 10:49 am IST

