Two Arambai Tenggol members arrested, firearms seized in Manipur

Updated - July 11, 2024 01:35 pm IST

Published - July 11, 2024 01:34 pm IST - Imphal

PTI

Two members of the armed group Arambai Tenggol have been arrested and firearms seized from their possession in Manipur's Imphal West district, police said.

The two persons, identified as Kangabam Lenin Singh (43) and Toijam Shantikishore (50), were apprehended in Nambul Mapal area late on July 10, a police statement said.

An INSAS rifle along with a magazine and 16 cartridges, and a .38 calibre pistol and a magazine along with three cartridges were seized from their possession.

A case has been registered for further investigation and legal action.

