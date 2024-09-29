GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two abducted Manipur youths seek CM Biren Singh’s help to save their lives

Of the three Meitei men kidnapped by Kuki extremists on September 27, one managed to escape

Updated - September 29, 2024 07:31 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. | Photo Credit: ANI

Two of three Meitei youths abducted by Kuki extremists on September 27 have appealed to Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh to save their lives.

Their appeal through a video surfaced on social media platforms early on Sunday following which the Chief Minister held a meeting with the MLAs from various parties.

Input on infiltration by 900 Kuki militants could not be substantiated on the ground, says Manipur security advisor

In the video, one of the abducted youths urged Mr. Singh to save them by fulfilling the demands of their abductors. The demands were not immediately known.

The Chief Minister said the State government was taking steps to secure the release of the two youths.

“Held a meeting with all the MLAs from both the ruling and Opposition parties at my Secretariat, today. Addressed the current situation in the State, particularly focusing on the rescue of the abduction of two innocent youths by Kuki militants,” he posted on X.

“We condemn such heinous acts and our government is working to secure the safe release of the victims,” he added.

Ningombam Johnson Singh, Oinam Thoithoi Singh and Thokchom Thoithoiba Singh were reported missing on Friday after they left their homes in Imphal Valley’s Thoubal district on a two-wheeler to take part in an Army recruitment rally at New Keithelmanbi in the Imphal West district.

Security forces recover arms, explosives in Manipur

Wrong destination

Mr. Johnson Singh, who escaped from the abductors, later said they relied on Google Maps but set their destination as Keithelmanbi instead of New Keithelmanbi. Keithelmanbi is a Kuki village while New Keithelmanbi is a Meitei village.

The trio was caught by some Kuki extremists on their way to Keithelmanbi.

Kuki militants entry: Manipur Congress MLA Lokeshwar asks State security advisor to clarify

On Saturday, locals in Thoubal formed a Joint Action Committee and met senior district administration officials and demanded action to trace and rescue the two youths in captivity.

The ethnic conflict between Meiteis and Kukis, which broke out on May 3, 2023, left more than 240 people dead and about 60,000 others displaced, many in relief camps.

Published - September 29, 2024 07:12 pm IST

Related Topics

Manipur

