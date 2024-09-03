ADVERTISEMENT

Three injured in second drone attack in Manipur

Updated - September 03, 2024 01:27 am IST

Published - September 03, 2024 01:24 am IST - GUWAHATI

Security forces combing the areas bordering the Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts since Sunday repulsed the attack at Senjam Chirang, said the Manipur Police

The Hindu Bureau

Personnel from the Manipur Police. Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: AFP

Three people were injured in a “bomb attack using drones” in Senjam Chirang Maning Leikai, a village in Manipur’s Imphal West district on Monday (September 2, 2024), said police.

The village is near the district’s border with the hilly Kangpokpi district, not far from the Koutruk area where extremist groups killed two people and injured nine others in a gun-and-bomb attack on Sunday.

A statement issued by the Manipur Police said security forces, combing the areas bordering the Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts since Sunday, repulsed the attack at Senjam Chirang.

“Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts,” the statement said. It added that several items— including ten 12-inch single-bore barrel rifles, an improvised mortar and nine improvised mortar barrels, 20 gelatin sticks, 30 detonators and two country-made rockets— were recovered during the operations from the Kangpokpi district’s Kangchup Ponlen area.

While a drone was seized from Kharam Vaiphei in the Kangpokpi district, two self-loading rifles and a .32 pistol with a magazine were among several items recovered from Kakching Lamdong in the Kakching district.

“The movement of 229 and 214 vehicles carrying essential items was ensured along NH37 and NH2 under security cover,” a police official said.

