Suspected militants ambush Manipur CM N. Biren Singh's advance security convoy

Updated - June 10, 2024 01:28 pm IST

Published - June 10, 2024 01:08 pm IST - Imphal

The shootout is still on near Kotlen village along a stretch of National Highway-53, police said

The Hindu Bureau

An advance security team of Manipur Police that went to Jiribam to prepare for CM N. Biren Singh’s visit was attacked by unidentified armed miscreants. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An advance security team of Manipur Police that had gone to Jiribam to prepare for the visit of Manipur CM N. Biren Singh comes under attack by unidentified armed miscreants.

Two policemen, including the driver of the vehicle were injured. Mr. Singh is expected to visit the violence-hit town on Tuesday.

Multiple gunshots were fired at the vehicles of the security forces, who retaliated, police said, adding that the shootout is still on near Kotlen village along a stretch of National Highway-53.

A bullet hole on a vehicle of the security team | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Also read: Manipur CM seeks police report on violence in Jiribam

Two police outposts, a forest beat office and at least 70 houses were torched in Jiribam by suspected militants on June 8.

(With inputs from PTI)

