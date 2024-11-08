Supreme Court agrees to examine whistle-blower audio tapes against Manipur CM Biren Singh

The Supreme Court on Friday (November 8, 2024) ordered a Kuki organisation, represented by advocate Prashant Bhushan, to produce audio tapes, material to substantiate its claim that Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Sindh had himself flared the violence in the northeastern State which led to the loss of many lives.

The organisation alleged that it has audio tapes shared by a whistle-blower of telephone conversations held by the CM allowing in the infiltration and looting of arms and ammunition which fed the violence.

Both Attorney General R. Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged the court to not take up the case and dent the majesty of the State High Court. Mr. Mehta questioned why Mr. Bhushan had come directly to the Supreme Court.

The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D. Y. Chandrachud was exhorted by the top law officers to exercise restraint as peace in the State had come at a huge cost. The CM had held talks with the tribal communities to restore calm.

At one point, Mr. Mehta indicated that the court may be “sitting in an ivory tower”.

To this, Chief Justice Chandrachud retorted that the court had ordered to see the audio tapes and material because it was not sitting in an ivory tower and was very much alive to the constitutional rights of the people of Manipur.

Mr. Bhushan, who said he could not reveal the name of the whistle-blower whose life was in danger, was asked by the court to produce the evidence in support of his claims in a sealed cover.