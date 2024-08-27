Six militants arrested in Manipur

Security forces arrested six cadres of proscribed outfit Kanglei Yawol Kanba Lup (KYKL) from Manipur's Imphal West district, a police statement said.

The six KYKL cadres were arrested from Awang Potsangbam area of the district on Monday (August 26, 2024) police said.

Security forces recovered three gun topping lenses (scope), military fatigues, ammunition and a four-wheeler from their possession, the statement said.

In the follow-up action, police raided some locations and recovered one single-barrel gun, one double-barrel gun, three loaded magazines of AK-47 with 75 live rounds, 230 assorted live rounds, seven wireless walkie-talkie sets, and other miscellaneous items.

