Six militants arrested in Manipur

Published - August 27, 2024 09:28 am IST - Imphal

Police recover weapons from the arrested cadres the proscribed outfit Kanglei Yawol Kanba Lup in Imphal West district.

PTI

Security patrol during a combing operation at Kanto Sabal village near Imphal, Manipur. File photo | Photo Credit: AFP

Security forces arrested six cadres of proscribed outfit Kanglei Yawol Kanba Lup (KYKL) from Manipur's Imphal West district, a police statement said.

The six KYKL cadres were arrested from Awang Potsangbam area of the district on Monday (August 26, 2024) police said.

Also read: Centre reviews ground rules with Manipur’s Kuki-Zo insurgent groups

Security forces recovered three gun topping lenses (scope), military fatigues, ammunition and a four-wheeler from their possession, the statement said.

In the follow-up action, police raided some locations and recovered one single-barrel gun, one double-barrel gun, three loaded magazines of AK-47 with 75 live rounds, 230 assorted live rounds, seven wireless walkie-talkie sets, and other miscellaneous items.

