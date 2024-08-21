ADVERTISEMENT

Shots fired at house of Manipur college principal

Published - August 21, 2024 07:27 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Police said masked men on a scooter fired five rounds on Tuesday evening. In July 17, miscreants had lobbed a grenade, but it did not explode and was later disposed of by a special squad

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representation | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The house of a college principal in ethnic violence-scarred Manipur has been attacked twice in a month.

Police said two scooter-borne masked men fired five rounds from automatic weapons at the house of Wahengbam Nimai, the principal of Kamakhya Pemton College in Bishnupur, on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) evening. No one claimed responsibility for the attack and the reason was not known.

“No one was injured in the attack by two men wearing masks, as seen from CCTV footage. We have registered a case and are probing the incident,” a local police officer said.

On July 17, miscreants lobbed a hand grenade near the gate of the principal’s residence. It failed to explode and was disposed of by a special squad. No group claimed responsibility for that attack too, although lobbing grenades has been associated with extortion by extremist outfits in the past.

Related Topics

Manipur

