GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shots fired at house of Manipur college principal

Police said masked men on a scooter fired five rounds on Tuesday evening. In July 17, miscreants had lobbed a grenade, but it did not explode and was later disposed of by a special squad

Published - August 21, 2024 07:27 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representation

Image used for representation | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The house of a college principal in ethnic violence-scarred Manipur has been attacked twice in a month.

Police said two scooter-borne masked men fired five rounds from automatic weapons at the house of Wahengbam Nimai, the principal of Kamakhya Pemton College in Bishnupur, on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) evening. No one claimed responsibility for the attack and the reason was not known.

“No one was injured in the attack by two men wearing masks, as seen from CCTV footage. We have registered a case and are probing the incident,” a local police officer said.

On July 17, miscreants lobbed a hand grenade near the gate of the principal’s residence. It failed to explode and was disposed of by a special squad. No group claimed responsibility for that attack too, although lobbing grenades has been associated with extortion by extremist outfits in the past.

Related Topics

Manipur

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.