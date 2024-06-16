Security officials determined to prevent escalation of ethnic violence in Manipur’s Jiribam district

Jiribam will not be allowed to go the same way as the rest of Manipur, officials in the security establishment asserted as an uneasy calm prevailed in the western district after the violence over the last two weeks.

Outsiders from both the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities — who have been engaged in an ethnic conflict in the State for more than a year — are entering Jiribam district in large numbers, which can potentially lead to a flare-up in the violence, according to officials on the ground. They said that several measures have been taken to secure communities as well as stop outsiders.

“There is a clear directive that Jiribam will not be allowed to go the rest of Manipur way. No buffer zones will be allowed to be set up and any ethnic violence will not be allowed to happen,” a highly placed official said. Attempts to snatch weapons have been prevented and security forces have been given permission to shoot if needed, though so far that has not been required, the official said.

Critical western district

Violence erupted in Jiribam on June 6, after a Meitei farmer, Soibam Sarat Singh, was found dead with injuries on his neck. Officials said the situation further spiralled after claims that one person from the Kuki-Zo community had gone missing. Jiribam lies along Manipur’s border with Assam and the NH-37 passes through the district, making it critical to allow essential supplies through to the rest of the State.

During the recent violence in Jiribam, a mob tried to storm a police station but was prevented by the Army and Assam Rifles, ensuring that no weapons were snatched, the official explained. There have been several instances of weapon snatching in the rest of the State, and over 700 weapons are still missing, officials say.

The ethnic conflict that erupted in the northeastern State on May 3, 2023 has, so far, resulted in over 220 deaths and over 50,000 people internally displaced.

‘Better communications needed’

Talking of the recent violence in Jiribam, an official in the security establishment said that the Manipur government’s decision to deploy State police commandos caused apprehensions among the people. The deployment, by air, was done despite objections from the Army and Assam Rifles, it has been learnt. Some communication by the State government to the people will help in reassuring them about the situation, the official said, adding that there has been no such effort so far.

As of now, units from the Assam Rifles have secured all sensitive areas in the district to ensure there are no vulnerable targets, the official said. However, there are isolated houses and it is neither possible to secure all of them nor is it possible to fully seal the district from all sides, the official added.

Security forces have increased their presence in the district, and are talking to people across all communities to prevent outsiders from coming in, one of the officials said. The Meitei activist groups Arambai Tenggol and Meira Paibi are blocking their movements, the official added.

‘Outsiders escalating violence’

Officials in the security establishment also said there were no IED explosions, despite such claims being made on social media. One improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered a few days ago and was destroyed, the official said, adding, “Local people are not interested in escalating the violence. It is the outsiders.”

Another aspect highlighted by several in the security establishment was that the Armed Forces Special Powers Act is notified in half of Jiribam district, while it has been de-notified in the other half. This is creating operational challenges, several officials stressed.