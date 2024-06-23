ADVERTISEMENT

Security issues along Jiribam-Cachar boundary: Manipur CM Biren Singh in Assam to discuss with Himanta Biswa Sarma

Updated - June 23, 2024 11:34 am IST

Published - June 23, 2024 10:48 am IST - Imphal

“To discuss the security situation along the inter-State boundary, Biren Singh, along with senior Minister L. Susindro Singh, left for Guwahati on June 22,” the official said.

PTI

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. File | Photo Credit: ANI

“Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh is in Guwahati to discuss security issues along the Jiribam-Cachar inter-State boundary with his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma,” an official said on June 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following incidents of ethnic violence in Manipur's Jiribam in the first week of June, many people from the State have taken refuge in adjoining Cachar district in southern Assam.

Why is Manipur’s Jiribam district on edge? | Explained

“To discuss the security situation along the inter-State boundary, Mr. Singh, along with senior Minister L. Susindro Singh, left for Guwahati on June 22,” the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The two CMs are also likely to discuss coordination among police forces to effectively deal with militants active along the inter-State boundary,” he said. Mr. Singh is likely to return to Manipur on June 23, another official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Sarma had on Saturday asked officials concerned to ensure there is no spillover of Manipur's ethnic violence into Assam and that all humanitarian aid is provided to the people seeking refuge from the neighbouring State.

“Tight vigil is being maintained along the Assam-Manipur inter-State boundary and patrolling and area domination is being conducted,” a police officer said.

Jiribam, which has a diverse ethnic composition of Meiteis, Muslims, Nagas, Kukis and non-Manipuris, had so far remained unaffected by the ethnic strife that has been raging in Manipur since May last year.

The ethnic conflict between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kukis has led to the deaths of more than 200 people and rendered thousands of people homeless.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US